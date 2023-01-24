Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas.

The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”

During a follow-up inspection in January, agents found untagged plants in the facility which could not be traced in the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system. According to the CCB, plants that can’t be traced could lead to untested cannabis products in the illicit market.

The suspension was issued by the CCB “citing a present threat to public health and safety.”

The suspension is the first issued in 2023. Helping Hands will have to submit a plan of correction to the board for approval before the suspension may be lifted.

