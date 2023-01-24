Las Vegas rockers Panic! at the Disco announce split

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas pop-punk rockers Panic! at the Disco will be no more.

Frontman Brendon Urie made the announcement in a post shared on social media on Tuesday.

“Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” Urie said in the statement.

According to Variety, the group’s final tour begins in Vienna on Feb. 20 and will finish in Manchester, England on March 10.

In his statement, Urie said that he and his wife, Sarah, will soon welcome their first child and he will put his focus and energy on his family.

“Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” Urie said, adding, “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

The full statement can be read below:

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.