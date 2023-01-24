Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a reported shooting near the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue.

A briefing will be held at 4:30 p.m.

Injuries have been reported and medical is responding. Two schools in the area have been placed on soft lockdown, where doors to the exterior are locked but activities are not disrupted.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

