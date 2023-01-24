Las Vegas’ first Indie Film House set to open downtown in March

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A town known for stars and shows was missing a truly independent film theater – until now.

The Beverly Theater replaced a dirt lot on 6th street in downtown Las Vegas. The project was greenlit a few years ago and is buying in on the big screen at a time when it’s difficult to draw crowds to a movie theater.

“This kind of theater could be the model for all theaters in the future,” creative director and CXO Kip Kelly said.

The theater will feature film, literature and live music in the unique event space. It’s far from a traditional film house with a state-of-the-art sound system and impressive theatrical lighting.

Exterior shot of the Beverly Theater in Downtown Las Vegas (Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5)

“Having something that’s purposeful, intentional that’s flexible like this gives us the most opportunity in this climate,” Kelly said.

It can seat up to 140 for the independent films that the theater will play seven days a week starting in March.

“There are titles that come out that are important. Either they’re funny, they’re culturally significant or they’re impactful,” Kelly said. “They never get shown here. We’re looking for those titles because this will be their home.”

Kelly said the cost to see a film will be $10.

The colorful rows of comfortable seats are collapsible and there’s an acoustical wall that slides open for more space. The theater will host concerts too.

Upstairs there’s an outdoor area designed for more live music and a place to enjoy a drink outdoors.

The theater is funded by its namesake Beverly Rogers and The Rogers Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to support the arts.

The Beverly Theater is set to debut on March 3 with a week of events showcasing its programming pillars. That will kick off with a VIP red-carpet special presentation of a Korean romance film, Sundance-screened “Past Lives”. The premiere week ends with a performance from Las Vegas rapper Ekoh.

