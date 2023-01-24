Groom accused of raping wedding guest won’t get jail time

Omar Delaney
Omar Delaney(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:51 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of raping a wedding guest before his Las Vegas nuptials won’t serve any jail time, according to court records.

Omar Delaney faced sexual assault charges after the incident on April 19, 2021. According to court records, Delaney was found guilty of sexually motivated coercion.

According to police, Delaney and other guests were out partying on Fremont Street and the Strip the night before the wedding. Delaney reportedly offered to escort one of the guests to her room before entering the room and sexually assaulting the woman.

According to an arrest report, Delaney told the woman it would be their “little secret” before leaving. According to the Daily Mail, Delaney still got married despite the allegations.

In a sentencing hearing on Jan. 12, Delaney was sentenced to a maximum of 48 months on probation. As a condition of his probation, Delaney will have a curfew and must register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Free-ranging wild horses gallop from a watering trough on July 8, 2021, near U.S. Army...
BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K
Colleen Audrey Rice, pictured in high school.
Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden administration gives 2 Nevada companies millions in grants, Tesla announces expansion
UNLV's campus is seen here in an undated photo. (FILE)
UNLV nursing program ranks among best in country, report says