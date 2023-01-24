Fallon man wanted for sexual assault of a child extradited from Mexico

(KGWN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Fallon man wanted for the sexual assault of a six-year-old child has been extradited back to the U.S. from Mexico after being arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Pascual Reyes-Muniz was taken back to Fallon from Mexico City on Jan. 20. He was wanted for sexual assault of a child under 14 and lewdness with a child under 14.

An arrest warrant for Reyes-Muniz was first issued back in 2007 by a court in Churchill County. He then escaped arrest by fleeing to his home country of Mexico.

His arrest was thanks to a joint effort from the Churchill County District Attorney’s Office, Fallon Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service Reno Office, U.S. Marshals Service Mexico City Office, and the Department of Justice, Office of International Affairs Office.

“I want to thank all the agencies involved with apprehending this dangerous fugitive. This is a good example of how agencies in Northern Nevada work together to help bring justice to victims,” said District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield.

Reyes-Muniz was booked into the Churchill County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cannabis Plant
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a reported shooting near the 900...
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Historic Westside
FILE - Free-ranging wild horses gallop from a watering trough on July 8, 2021, near U.S. Army...
BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K
Omar Delaney
Groom accused of raping wedding guest won’t get jail time