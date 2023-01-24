Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea captured video last week of a mysterious light over Hawaii. And it wasn’t a bird, plane ... or UFO.

Turns out the so-called “flying spiral” is actually a new satellite that was launched earlier that day by SpaceX.

SpaceX sent a Global Positioning Satellite into space for the U.S. Space Force on Wednesday.

On Jan 18, 2023 (HST), the Subaru-Asahi Star Camera captured a mysterious flying spiral over Maunakea, Hawai`i. The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company's launch of a new satellite.

Watch the video:https://t.co/851Gz7VojV#SubaruTelescope pic.twitter.com/Np58fxpX9e — Subaru Telescope Eng (@SubaruTel_Eng) January 19, 2023

“The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company’s launch of a new satellite,” Subaru Telescope officials from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan wrote, in a tweet.

Satellite tracker Scott Tilley also chimed in on the thread and said the location of the spiral was a close match for where the second stage Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX was expected to be in the minutes after launch.

Fuel vent from the F9 2nd stage from the NAVSTAR 82 (USA 343) [55268, 2023-009A] launch. The payload orbital elements propagated back reveal a very close match around 2023-01-18T14:40 UTC. pic.twitter.com/UmcStuWj2L — Scott Tilley 🇺🇦 (@coastal8049) January 20, 2023

Officials say this isn’t the first time a similar glowing, circular feature was spotted after a SpaceX launch.

People in locations as distant as New Zealand have seen such spirals overhead after Falcon 9 activity.

In other occurrences of similar SpaceX satellites, space watchers have said the spiral shape arises as the upper stage of the Falcon 9 vents release fuel during its long descent into the ocean.

Officials say SpaceX has sent five missions to space in the first 19 days of 2023.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.