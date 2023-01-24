DA reviewing charges after man found dead in car

File photo
File photo(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found unresponsive in the 200 block of South 9th Street Jan. 21 around 5:35 a.m.

Police said the man was declared deceased at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators learned the victim was in a vehicle parked behind a house. A resident there found the victim and called the authorities.

Police have also located and interviewed a person of interest in the investigation. The case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

