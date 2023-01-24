Caesars Entertainment says 2nd rescue dog graduates ‘gun dog training’ in Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment on Thursday will hold an event for a rescue dog that is graduating from the company’s “gun dog training program.”

According to a news release, the dog, named Turbo, was rescued by Caesars Entertainment from the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.

Turbo, according to the company, will mark the second rescue pup to graduate from the course, as a dog named Chase completed the training program in November.

Chase had also been adopted from the Animal Foundation, the company said.

After undergoing Caesars Entertainment’s K9 training program, the rescue pups become “gun dogs” in Las Vegas and join the company’s “Firearm Detection Program.”

When Chase graduated from the program in November, the company said he would join eight other K9s in Las Vegas who had already graduated from the course.

“After a rigorous training program, Chase is now ready for active duty at Caesars Entertainment’s nine Las Vegas properties,” the company said of Chase in November.

