BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000.

In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five mortally wounded wild horses in Jakes Valley, two miles south of Highway 50.

BLM Criminal Investigator Michael Mortensen said, “the BLM investigates and prosecutes the killings of wild horses as part of the agency’s enforcement of the Wild Horse and Burro Act of 1971. Our investigation is seeking additional information from the public to identify further leads and ultimately the person(s) responsible.

The increase in the reward amount comes courtesy of $5,000 from Wild Horse Education.

“It is our hope that adding to the reward will bring the subject back into the public eye and lead to information that can resolve this disturbing matter,” said Laura Leigh, President of Wild Horse Education.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact us by calling the BLM crime hotline at 1-775-861-6550.

