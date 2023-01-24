BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K

FILE - Free-ranging wild horses gallop from a watering trough on July 8, 2021, near U.S. Army...
FILE - Free-ranging wild horses gallop from a watering trough on July 8, 2021, near U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000.

In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five mortally wounded wild horses in Jakes Valley, two miles south of Highway 50.

BLM Criminal Investigator Michael Mortensen said, “the BLM investigates and prosecutes the killings of wild horses as part of the agency’s enforcement of the Wild Horse and Burro Act of 1971. Our investigation is seeking additional information from the public to identify further leads and ultimately the person(s) responsible.

The increase in the reward amount comes courtesy of $5,000 from Wild Horse Education.

“It is our hope that adding to the reward will bring the subject back into the public eye and lead to information that can resolve this disturbing matter,” said Laura Leigh, President of Wild Horse Education.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact us by calling the BLM crime hotline at 1-775-861-6550.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Omar Delaney
Groom accused of raping wedding guest won’t get jail time
Colleen Audrey Rice, pictured in high school.
Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden administration gives 2 Nevada companies millions in grants, Tesla announces expansion
UNLV's campus is seen here in an undated photo. (FILE)
UNLV nursing program ranks among best in country, report says