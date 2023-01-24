Biden administration gives 2 Nevada companies millions in grants, Tesla announces expansion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law.

American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants.

The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility to demonstrate their process for manufacturing batteries from lithium-based sources. The goal is to create a more resilient U.S. battery manufacturing supply chain.

American Battery Technology has already secured more than 10,000 acres of lithium bearing resources near Tonopah.

Lilac Solutions will receive a grant of $50 million for their project in Fernley. Their project will be to demonstrate the production of lithium at commercially relevant scales.

The project will use IX lithium extraction technology, which, according to the Department of Energy, has the potential to unlock lithium production from domestic resources currently unavailable with older technology.

Electric vehicle company Tesla also announced they will be making investments of their own in Sparks.

“The manufacturing boom of President Biden’s first two years continues today with Tesla’s announcement that they will invest more than $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing in Sparks, Nevada. This announcement is the latest in more than $300 billion in private sector investment in clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing announced since the President took office. It will create more than 3,000 good-paying jobs in Nevada helping America lead in clean energy manufacturing, strengthening our energy security, and ultimately lowering costs for families,” said Mitch Landrieu, Infrastructure Coordinator for President Biden.

