Students from Las Vegas school win national NASA STEM challenge

World View launch team fills a stratospheric balloon ahead of a launch at Page, Arizona.
World View launch team fills a stratospheric balloon ahead of a launch at Page, Arizona.
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Durango High School team was recently announced as the winners of the NASA TechRise Student Challenge and will have their work be part of an official NASA experiment this summer.

The challenge, TechRise, is a STEM competition for sixth through 12th grades which tasked students with designing an experiment that could be tested on a high-altitude balloon flight.

The Durango High School team will work the remainder of the school year building out their experiments with the support of engineers, in preparation for the flight test, dubbed “PROJECT NIGHTHAWK.”

There were 60 winning teams from students across the country and each team is receiving $1,500 to build out their experiments, a flight box in which to build it, support and an assigned spot on the high-altitude balloon flight.

