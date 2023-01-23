Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip

Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in...
Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:07 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas.

According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.

Live Nation says Nicks will perform at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 18.

According to a news release, Live Nation customers will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lunar New Year celebrations held across Las Vegas Valley
Lunar New Year celebrations across Las Vegas Valley
Lunar New Year celebrations held across Las Vegas Valley
Lunar New Year celebrations held across Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police: Man shot outside gas station near Boulder Highway, Russell
Las Vegas police: Man shot outside gas station near Boulder Highway, Russell
Governor Lombardo pledges unity after taking oath of office in Carson City
Nevada Gov. Lombardo to call for school choice, raises for state workers