Stevie Nicks announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks announced on Monday she will extend her touring run with a show in Las Vegas.

According to promoter Live Nation, Nicks has added 14 additional performances across the country, with a stop in Las Vegas added to the list.

Live Nation says Nicks will perform at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 18.

According to a news release, Live Nation customers will receive access to a pre-sale running Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

