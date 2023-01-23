Smith Center to host sensory inclusive performance of Disney’s Frozen, the Broadway musical

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts has partnered with Disney Theatrical Productions to host a sensory inclusive performance of Disney’s Frozen, the Broadway musical.

According to a news release, the sensory inclusive performance will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

The Smith Center said the sensory inclusive performances are “designed to serve any person with a physical, emotional, intellectual, or developmental disability.”

Organizers say the performance will be “modified to address the sensory sensitivities that are often found in children, adolescents, and adults who have a variety of diagnoses including but not limited to: Autism spectrum disorder, Sensory Processing Disorder, ADD/ADHD, intellectual and developmental disabilities, post-traumatic stress disorder, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease.”

According to the Smith Center, the tickets for the sensory inclusive performance for Frozen range from $20-$60. ASL tickets are also available for this performance, the venue said.

The Smith Center notes that all patrons must have a ticket in order to attend, regardless of age.

According to the release, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, will have a 10-day run in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center beginning Wednesday, March 8, with performances playing through Saturday, March 18.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thesmithcenter.com.

