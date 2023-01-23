Lunar New Year celebrations across Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From Chinatown Plaza to celebrations on Fremont Street and lion dances at Palace Station, Sunday was the start of the Lunar New Year.

While some people may think Lunar New Year is Chinese, it’s a festival celebrated among many different countries.

Catherine Francisco, president of Nevada’s AAPI chamber of commerce, says it’s a celebration.

“It’s all about family and its all about tradition bringing the community together,” said Francisco.

With celebrations all around the world, the tradition is said to be with the first new moon that occurs between the end of January spanning for 15 days.

The year 2023 is the year of the rabbit, as each year is associated with an animal that corresponds to an element…

Here in Las Vegas, celebrations featured lots of life, color and dragon performances.

The rabbit is a symbolic animal for Chinese culture that means wealth, prosperity and good luck.

Chinese New Year 2023 fell on Sunday, with celebrations culminating with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 5.

