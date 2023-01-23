Las Vegas police say woman suspected of DUI after hitting pedestrian in northeast valley

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was arrested Saturday for suspected DUI after she struck a pedestrian in the northeast valley, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of S. Nellis and S. Charleston boulevards at about 5:53 p.m. Saturday for a reported critical injury crash involving an automobile versus a pedestrian.

According to Las Vegas police, officers arrested the driver of the vehicle, identified as Shermonique Batiste, 49, at the scene after she displayed signs of impairment consistent with marijuana usage.

Police said the male pedestrian was struck by Batiste’s vehicle after he left the sidewalk and walked in front of the car. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

Batiste is being held on $100,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, records show.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Disney’s Frozen, the Broadway musical, coming to Las Vegas
Smith Center to host sensory inclusive performance of Disney’s Frozen, the Broadway musical
The start finish line is pictured at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday, Feb. 26, 2010 in Las...
Charity event allows people to drive their cars around Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday
Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday
Lunar New Year celebrations held across Las Vegas Valley
Lunar New Year celebrations across Las Vegas Valley