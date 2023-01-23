Las Vegas police say woman suspected of DUI after hitting pedestrian in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was arrested Saturday for suspected DUI after she struck a pedestrian in the northeast valley, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of S. Nellis and S. Charleston boulevards at about 5:53 p.m. Saturday for a reported critical injury crash involving an automobile versus a pedestrian.

According to Las Vegas police, officers arrested the driver of the vehicle, identified as Shermonique Batiste, 49, at the scene after she displayed signs of impairment consistent with marijuana usage.

Police said the male pedestrian was struck by Batiste’s vehicle after he left the sidewalk and walked in front of the car. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

Batiste is being held on $100,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, records show.

