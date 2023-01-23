Las Vegas police: Man shot outside gas station near Boulder Highway, Russell

By Elaine Emerson
Jan. 22, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man in his 40s was killed after an altercation at a gas station Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

LVMPD said the investigation was taking place at a gas station located in the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. Police said a man in his 40s and a suspect got into a verbal argument outside the gas station and both were armed, with the suspect fatally shooting the victim. LVMPD then said the suspect ran from the scene.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s who was clean shaven. LVMPD said it had video of the suspect, but they were in the process of reviewing it.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

