Forecast Outlook- 1/23/2023

We’re locked in a dry pattern over the coming days with lots of sunshine across Southern Nevada. After a gusty Monday, the breeze will be off and on throughout the week.

The Wind Advisory expires at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. We’ll remain on the breezy side tonight with the wind in the 15-25 mph range. Overnight low temperatures drop into the 30s Tuesday morning with another sunny day on the way. The forecast high is at 56° in Las Vegas with wind in the 10-20 mph range.

Wednesday and Thursday stay sunny with wind speeds picking up again. Gusts will be in the 20-30 mph range with high temperatures holding in the mid 50s.

We’ll roll into the weekend with mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday with highs holding in the mid to upper 50s. Some more clouds push into the area Sunday and Monday with a slight chance of a few showers.

