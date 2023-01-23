Forecast Outlook 1/22/23

Strong north winds developed this afternoon after a dry cold front passed through Southern Nevada. There was enough moisture to bring in partly cloudy skies for the second half of the day in the Las Vegas Valley.

Gusty north wind on Monday will keep the cool air around with highs holding around 50°. Skies will stay mostly sunny through Friday with high temperatures holding in the mid 50s.

The Wind Advisory will continue through 4 PM Monday for all of Southern Nevada. North winds 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Winds subside Tuesday.

Forecast remains dry this week, but models are hinting towards another system dropping in around the Sunday/Monday timeframe next week. Confidence is low right now, but a slight chance for showers looks possible Sunday evening.

