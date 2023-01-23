Farm Basket to open new east Las Vegas location on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers on Wednesday will debut a new location of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket.

According to developer Dapper Companies, Farm Basket will open its new locations on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The company says eatery The Great Greek will open its new location on Wednesday as well.

The new eateries are located in the Winterwood Pavilion, 2340 S. Nellis Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

“Can’t wait for the Clucker, the Gobbler, the Clucketos and all the other yummy staples on the Farm Basket menu to be available to residents of the Eastside,” Dapper Companies said in a post on Facebook previously.

Serving up its fan favorites since 1973, Farm Basket told FOX5 previously that the opening would mark its first new location in more than 26 years.

According to Dapper Companies, upon opening on Wednesday, Farm Basket will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. The eatery will be closed on Sundays.

Farm Basket can be reached at 702-878-6343 or online HERE.

Dapper Companies said the new Great Greek location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Great Greek can be reached at 702-330-0275 or online HERE.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.