Construction begins on Blake Shelton’s $30M Las Vegas venue

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 23, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Crews last week officially broke ground on country superstar Blake Shelton’s Las Vegas venue.

According to Clark County, Shelton’s venue, dubbed Ole Red, will be located near the Horseshow Las Vegas, at the Grand Bazaar Shops on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

In a news release announcing the project in 2021, developers said the project is expected to cost $30 million and will mark the company’s first location in the western United States.

According to the release, the four-story Ole Red venue will feature a main dining floor and two additional guest floors overlooking a central stage with “state-of-the-art video,acoustics and lighting for a concert-quality experience that showcases curated artist line-ups daily.”

Developers said guests can also enjoy food, beverages and a separate live music experience on a 4,500 square-foot rooftop that features “striking views of the Las Vegas cityscape.”

The venue will offer a menu inspired by Shelton, with food items and specialty cocktails that are unique to the Las Vegas location.

According to the company, at approximately 27,000 square feet and a planned 686 seats, Ole Red Las Vegas is expected to be the brand’s largest location to date.

The release said the Las Vegas venue would join four existing locations in Orlando, Florida; Tishomingo, Oklahoma; Nashville, Tennessee; and Gatlinburg, Tennessee; as well as a location in the Nashville International Airport.

According to Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, who attended the ground breaking event, Ole Red Las Vegas is expected to open in fall of this year.

