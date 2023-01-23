Charity event allows people to drive their cars around Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced that it will once again host its “Laps for Charity” event.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, according to a news release.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Organizers say that as part of the event, NASCAR fans and car enthusiasts can drive their personal vehicles around the 1.5-mile speedway at speeds up to 75 miles per hour (behind a pace car).

Fans are invited to “experience the thrill of a lifetime,” by driving their car, truck, motorcycle or other street-legal vehicles on the same track as their favorite NASCAR drivers, organizers say.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway says the “Laps for Charity” event is open to all licensed drivers 18 years of age and older.

According to the release, Car Club entry fees are $65 per vehicle for five continuous laps between 8 a.m. to noon. (Car club presidents must contact SCC to schedule their club arrival time.) All VIP Concierge entry fees are $100 per vehicle for seven continuous laps between 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

General admission entry fees are $75 per vehicle for five continuous laps between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.m, the release says.

The venue says all vehicles must be street legal and drivers must have a valid license. Car clubs and company fleets are welcome to participate. All vehicle occupants must be at least 6 years of age, according to the release.

For more information and to register for the event, visit: https://www.speedwaycharities.org/events/las-vegas/laps-for-charity/registration/. The group notes that participants must pay in advance, as no payment will be accepted onsite.

