77-year-old man dies after car rolls over him

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 77-year-old man died after a car rolled over him, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

LVMPD said the incident happened around 1:06 p.m. Jan. 22 at 2052 Quarry Ridge Street, near Sahara Ave. and Town Center Dr.

Police said the driver exited a gold 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo in the driveway. LVMPD said the vehicle was parked but left running. Police said the driver, a 77-year-old man, was knocked down when the car started to roll backward in the driveway. The car rolled over the man, LVMPD said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

