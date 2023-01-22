Forecast Outlook- 1/21/2023

The forecast is trending drier and colder for the next several days.

A few clouds roll across the area on Sunday morning, otherwise, it will be another mostly sunny day across the area. Highs will be in the mid to low 50s with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range later in the afternoon and evening.

Gusty north wind on Monday will keep the cool air around with highs holding around 50°. Blowing dust is likely Sunday and Monday across the Las Vegas Valley. Skies will stay mostly sunny through Friday with high temperatures holding in the mid 50s. No rain is in sight over the next 7 days.

