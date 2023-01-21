Vegas Chamber to announce what’s in store for 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s an opportunity to learn more about what’s in store for Las Vegas this year. Preview Las Vegas is happening Monday, January 23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The annual event hosted by the Vegas Chamber provides a forecast on major developments and events in the region. This year’s featured speakers include the CEO of the new MSG Sphere, set to open this year, and the CEO of Formula 1, which is hosting the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. Preview Las Vegas is also an opportunity for local businesses to grow.

“We have a business expo with more than 80 booths from our local businesses here in Southern Nevada,” says Mary Beth Sewald, President and CEO of Vegas Chamber. “It’s also an opportunity to mix and mingle and to make new business contacts that can really help their business or their individual career really grow.”

This year, Preview Las Vegas will also feature a panel with local and out-of-state water experts to discuss the water situation in Southern Nevada.

Preview Las Vegas is open to the public. Doors open at 7 a.m., and the main program runs from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the door. Visit the Vegas Chamber website for more information and buy tickets.

