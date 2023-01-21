Scholarship competition sheds light on responsible driving habits for young people

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One of the leading causes of death among young people is car accidents but there’s a way kids can lend their talents and voice to create messages of awareness.

It’s called Project Yellow Light, a nationwide scholarship competition.

The project’s founder lost her teenage son to a car accident and that inspired her to create the competition, saying the messages kids usually see, don’t always get through.

“We saw everything out there, the messaging was either somebody in a uniform kind of wagging a finger at the kids or a show of blood, guts and gore that was such a turnoff that nobody paid attention to,” said Julie Garner a co-founder of the project. “So we felt like we needed to hand this important message over to the youth to see if they couldn’t convince their peers to be careful on the road,” she added.

If you’re interested in taking part in the scholarship competition, there are three categories, TV PSAs, radio, and billboards.

The deadlines are March 1 for billboards and April 1 for tv and radio.

The competition is open to high school juniors and seniors, and college undergraduates.

In addition to the scholarship award, the winning works will be seen and heard nationwide.

