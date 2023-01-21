Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning.

LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road.

According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and had a “brief pursuit.”

After the pursuit, LVMPD said a female suspect was taken into custody.

Additional details on what led to the incident weren’t known Saturday. FOX5 reached out to RTC for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

