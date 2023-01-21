Las Vegas police looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning.

LVMPD said the crash happened around 4:25 a.m. Jan. 21 near E. Lake Mead Boulevard east of the Mt. Hood Street intersection.

According to police, a silver sedan was driving eastbound on Lake Mead when a female pedestrian tried to cross the street. The sedan hit the pedestrian, a 24-year-old woman, but continued east on Lake Mead, failing to stop after the crash, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the woman once next of kin is notified.

The crash marks the 7th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2023.

Police are looking for a silver or light gray four-door sedan with front end and windshield damage in connection with the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3060 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-555 or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

