Cadence neighbors call Warm Springs Road dangerous, want safety concerns addressed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Driving on Warm Springs in Henderson through the still developing Cadence Community can be a challenge according to those who live there. As homes and apartments continue to be built, neighbors say construction is making the stretch of road unsafe to drive.

“It is more than a challenge. It more like an obstacle course,” explained Kevin Curry. Curry shared Warm Springs Road between Water Street and Boulder Highway has always been under construction in the year and a half he’s lived in Cadence. The cones are constantly shifting, and drivers aren’t sure where to go.

“You see all kinds of wrecks on the side of the road, people missing turns, hitting barriers,” Curry added. Curry told FOX5 his wife drives two miles out of the way just to avoid Warm Springs calling the road a nightmare especially at night.

“You have cars coming in both directions and most of them are driving with their high beams on, which you can’t blame them because you can’t see,” Curry contended.

“It is extremely unsafe and hard to see,” asserted Cadence resident Michael Haskins.

“People can hit the curb… there is left turn lanes that don’t have stop lights and people are locking up their brakes and rear-ending each other,” Haskins revealed.

“It’s been one or two times that I actually went on the wrong side of the road because I couldn’t tell where I was supposed to be,” confessed Adita Weatherby.

Weatherby also said her husband William crashed into a concrete barrier on Warm Springs flatting the tires on her SUV. The mistake cost them $1,200.

“We had to get the car towed and we had to get new rims and new tires,” Weatherby said.

Neighbors want to see something done immediately to make the road safer including new streetlights or road reflectors arguing that unless something is done to make the street safer as the community continues to grow larger, Warn Springs is another accident waiting to happen.

“We need some help out here,” Weatherby exclaimed.

FOX5 reached out to the City of Henderson about Warm Springs. A spokesperson said they sent Public Works to check on the road and found, “The lights are in service along Warm Springs between Boulder Highway and Water Street. The only lights that are not working are under the responsibility of the new development and have not been activated.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.