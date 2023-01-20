Woman accused of plowing into crowd on Las Vegas Strip could face trial

FILE - This Dec. 23, 2015 file photo shows Lakeisha Nicole Holloway enters district court with...
FILE - This Dec. 23, 2015 file photo shows Lakeisha Nicole Holloway enters district court with one of her public defenders, Scott Coffee, for her arraignment in Las Vegas. A judge on Friday, March 11, ordered Holloway sent to a state mental hospital for evaluation. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens,File)(Chase Stevens | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:52 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lakeisha Holloway, who is accused of plowing through several crowds of people on the Strip in 2015, could head to trial after once being found not competent, according to court records.

Jessica Valenzuela, a mother of three, was killed in the crash. Holloway’s child was in the car at the time of the crash.

Holloway, also known as Paris Paradise Morton, was committed to Lake’s Crossing Center in Sparks in 2020.

However, court records show she now faces a jury trial on May 30, with a pretrial conference scheduled for May 11.

She faces 71 charges, including battery with use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, child abuse and murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

