Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say

An exterior of a Regal Cinemas location is seen in this AP file photo.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:27 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nearly 40 Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year.

According to Insider, Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, made the announcement of the 39 Regal Cinemas locations that will close their doors in a new bankruptcy filing on Tuesday.

Cineworld had originally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September of 2022.

According to Insider, in Tuesday’s latest filing, Cineworld informed the court that it would reject the leases for the locations in an effort that would reportedly held shed $22 million per year.

Among the 39 locations slated to close, according to Insider, is the Village Square location in Summerlin.

Insider reported that the company plans to reject the leases for the theaters starting Feb. 15.

The Regal Colonnade Stadium location in Henderson closed previously.

