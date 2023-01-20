Resorts World announces $888K experience for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following announcements from other Strip resorts that they would offer luxury experiences during Formula 1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Resorts World on Friday shared their property will offer its own experience.

According to a news release, Resorts World’s luxury F1 package will be dubbed the “888 Experience,” which, of course, comes with a $888,000 price tag.

Described as the “ultimate Las Vegas package,” Resorts World says the “888 Experience” will feature several events, such as:

A three-night stay in one of Crockfords’ exclusive and stunning Palace Suites along with an Entourage suite and 4 additional Crockfords deluxe rooms

Private butler service

Two custom tailoring and styling services

$20,000 resort credit

Private domestic air transportation or international first-class air reimbursement

Four tickets to the exclusive Rose Rooftop Experience

$20,000 in free play or promo chips

VIP transportation to and from the airport

VIP transportation to and from the Paddock Club™

A private courtyard pre-game celebration

Six tickets to the Paddock Club™ and ten grandstand tickets

Official VIP afterparty at Zouk Nightclub and experiences at Resorts World Theatre, Allē Lounge on 66, Awana Spa, and more*

“Each part of the experience is aimed at enhancing the overall race weekend journey while providing luxury at every turn,” Resorts World said in the release.

If the $888,000 package isn’t in your budget this year, the property will also offer four other experiences: The Legacy, Pole Position and Starting Line packages.

According to Resorts World, those experiences include the following:

Legacy Experience - $50,000 per night

Four-night stay in a Conrad suite with a Strip view

Dedicated concierge

$4,000 resort credit

Two tickets to the exclusive Rose Rooftop Experience

VIP experience at Zouk Nightclub

Dance floor VIP table ($25,000 value)

24 premium bottles of champagne, vodka and tequila

Grand walk-in entrance presentation

Artist meet-and-greet

Special display on the 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED screen, one of the largest in the world

$2,000 in promo chip and free play

VIP transportation to and from the airport

VIP transportation to and from the Paddock Club™

Two tickets to the Paddock Club™

Pole Position Experience - $20,000 per night

Four-night stay in a Conrad suite with a Strip view

Dedicated concierge

$4,000 resort credit

Two tickets to the exclusive Rose Rooftop Celebration

$5,000 Zouk Nightclub credit

$2,000 in promo chips and free play

VIP transportation to and from the airport

Two Skybox tickets

Starting Line Experience - $8,750 per night

Four-night stay in a Conrad suite with a Strip view

Dedicated concierge

$1,000 food and beverage credit

$1,000 resort credit

$1,000 in promo chips and free play

$1,000 Zouk Nightclub credit

VIP transportation to and from the airport

Two Grandstand tickets

For more information on the packages, visit https://www.rwlasvegas.com/experiences/f1-las-vegas/.

