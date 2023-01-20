Nellis AFB advising of increased noise due to Red Flag training exercise

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nellis Air Force Base is advising residents in the northeast Las Vegas Valley that they may hear increased noise from military aircraft due to upcoming Red Flag training exercises.

According to a news release, Red Flag 23-1 will be held at Nellis Air Force Base from Jan. 23 until Feb. 10.

As part of the training exercise, Nellis says nearly 100 aircraft are scheduled to depart the base twice a day and could remain in the air for up to five hours during the exercise.

Officials also advise that there will be night launches to allow for air crew training during nighttime combat operations.

The release says that during the upcoming Red Flag 23-1, Nellis will see close to 3,000 participants from all branches of the U.S. military service, and from the Royal Air (U.K.) and Australian Air Forces.

Officials say the 355th Wing from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, will take command as the lead wing over the participating aircraft, including the F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, B-52 Stratofortress, and the Australian E-7 Wedgetail.

The Red Flag event, which Nellis has hosted since 1975, provides aircrews with the experience of “multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment.”

