‘Mattress Mack’ places $2M in bets on Cowboys to beat the 49ers

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Avid sports bettor and philanthropist Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is back at it again.

The Texas furniture store owner who is known for his massive bets has placed yet another one.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, “Mattress Mack” on Thursday wagered $2 million in cash on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

According to Caesars, with two separate $1 million moneyline bets (+165 and +170), if “Mattress Mack” is on the right side of his wagers, he will win $3,350,000.

The bets were made at Horseshoe Lake Charles in Louisiana, Caesars said.

“Mattress Mack” made history when he bet on the Houston Astros to win the World Series last year.

In total, “Mattress Mack” took home a whopping $75 million after the Astros won, as he had wagered $10 million with numerous sportsbooks, AP reported.

