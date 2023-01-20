Las Vegas police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of man at bus stop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the suspect from a Jan. 15 homicide, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

Newly released video shows who police believe to be the suspect in the stabbing death of a man who was killed at a bus stop near near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard on Jan. 15.

The Clark County Coroner’s office later identified the victim as David Anthony Cary, 63.

Police said previously that the investigation indicated that the victim was in a physical altercation with a suspect. During the altercation, police said the suspect stabbed the victim and left before officers arrived.

Authorities believe the suspect to be 6′1″ to 6′3″ tall and 20 to 35 years old.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or email the homicide section.

