Las Vegas police say man accused of forcing minor to work as prostitute

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man arrested Thursday is facing charges related to forcing a child under the age of 14 to work as a prostitute for him, according to authorities.

Anthony Terry, 34, faces charges of child abuse, nine counts of sexual assault against a child under the age of 14, sex trafficking a child under the age of 14, first-degree kidnapping, and nine counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s report alleges the following:

The alleged victim, who is identified in the arrest report as under the age of 14, said she met Terry in 2022 on Fremont Street, who told her he was a dog breeder and drug dealer. Sometime later, Terry sexually abused her more than 10 times between August 2022 and December.

According to the report, Terry told the victim she could be a prostitute for him as long as “she was discreet, did not speak to Black men as they could be pimps and was not allowed to speak to other prostitutes because they may try to recruit her for their pimp.”

Terry bought the victim clothes to wear for working as a prostitute and taught her to walk in heels, police wrote in the report.

The victim told police she was required to pay Terry $1,500 a night. If she didn’t, Terry “would throw a fit,” the report reads.

Police found an advertisement on an online website on Oct. 29, 2022, which reportedly included a photo of the alleged victim. She told police that Terry posted the ad and she received six dates from the said posting.

The victim said she went on 20 to 50 dates dates while working as a prostitute for Terry and made more than $25,000 as a result, all of which he kept, according to the report.

“Terry got violent several times with [the victim] including cutting her hair, spitting on her and [urinating] on her,” the report reads.

On Thursday, police conducting surveillance found and arrested Terry without incident.

In an interview, Terry asked if his arrest had anything to do with the alleged victim, and then stated that she had been harassing him and sending his family members messages on social media.

In the interview with police, Terry denied all the allegations but said he gave the alleged victim rides sometimes. After officers ended the interview, Terry became upset and said he still wanted to speak with detectives, the report states.

“Terry stated he knew [the victim] was working as a prostitute and she would bring her female partners to him on Fremont Street to purchase marijuana. Terry also stated he believed [the victim] was 18 years old and he did not introduce her to working as a prostitute,” officers wrote in the report.

Terry is being held at Clark County Corrections on $500,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.