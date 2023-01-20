Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip

Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip
Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip(CaesarsPalace/Twitter)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A video poker player at a Las Vegas Strip casino had quite a memorable day when they hit two massive jackpots.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest was playing video poker at Caesars Palace when they hit the jackpots.

According to Caesars, the guest hit a jackpot for $100,250. Then, 15 minutes later, hit again for $100,500.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nevada among top 5 states with most expensive eggs, report says
Nevada among top 5 states with most expensive eggs, report says
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
Suspect extradited to Las Vegas in connection with body found in trunk
Suspect extradited to Las Vegas in connection with body found in trunk
An exterior of a Regal Cinemas location is seen in this AP file photo.
Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say