Forecast Outlook- 1/20/2023

The north breezy will continue through the afternoon and into Friday evening. Skies will be mostly sunny for your weekend plans with temperatures staying on the cool side.

We’ll see the wind calm down for your Saturday with plenty of sunshine across Southern Nevada. After morning lows in the 30s and 20s, we’ll see afternoon highs in the mid to low 50s. A few clouds roll across the area on Sunday morning, otherwise, it will be another mostly sunny day across the area. Highs will be in the mid to low 50s with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range later in the afternoon and evening.

Gusty north wind on Monday will keep the cool air around with highs holding around 50°. Skies will stay mostly sunny through Friday with high temperatures holding in the mid 50s. No rain is in sight over the next 7 days.

