Death Valley hosting Dark Sky Festival in February

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Death Valley National Park announced it will once again host its annual Dark Sky Festival.

According to a news release, the annual Death Valley Dark Sky Festival will take place Feb. 10-12.

As part of the event, visitors can “explore the wonders of space from one of the darkest locations in the United States.”

Attendees will have a chance to join scientists and park rangers to learn about the cosmos and how Death Valley National Park has been used as an analog for the exploration of distant worlds.

According to Death Valley, most people in North America cannot see the Milky Way from their homes due to light pollution. Recognized as an International Dark Sky Park, Death Valley National Park “is a great place to see the stars,” officials say.

The release notes that all Death Valley Dark Sky Festival programs are free and open to the public.

Some of the programs are specifically targeted for families with children, organizers say.

For a full list of programs, visit: nps.gov/deva.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.