Woman charged with DUI after killing man riding bicycle, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman faces felony charges including driving while under the influence resulting in death after she allegedly ran a red light and killed a man riding a bicycle Tuesday, according to authorities.

Jessica Saitta, 35, is being held at Clark County Corrections without bond following her arrest after being discharged from Sunrise Hospital.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of East Sahara and Commerical Center around 4 a.m. There they found Saitta inside her car, which had rolled over onto its side.

A witness told police he saw Saitta drive through a red light at the intersection and hit a man on a bike before striking the median and rolling.

Saitta told police she was on her way to the methadone clinic when the man on the bike rode in front of her. Police said her breath smelled of alcohol but she denied drinking.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.

