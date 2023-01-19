Woman charged with DUI after killing man riding bicycle, police say

Driver accused of DUI after bicyclist struck, killed in central Las Vegas Valley
Driver accused of DUI after bicyclist struck, killed in central Las Vegas Valley(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman faces felony charges including driving while under the influence resulting in death after she allegedly ran a red light and killed a man riding a bicycle Tuesday, according to authorities.

Jessica Saitta, 35, is being held at Clark County Corrections without bond following her arrest after being discharged from Sunrise Hospital.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of East Sahara and Commerical Center around 4 a.m. There they found Saitta inside her car, which had rolled over onto its side.

A witness told police he saw Saitta drive through a red light at the intersection and hit a man on a bike before striking the median and rolling.

RELATED: Driver accused of DUI after bicyclist struck, killed in central Las Vegas Valley

Saitta told police she was on her way to the methadone clinic when the man on the bike rode in front of her. Police said her breath smelled of alcohol but she denied drinking.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police arrest wanted suspect after standoff in west valley
gavel
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
Generic music records are seen in this MGN file photo.
Las Vegas record store closing one its locations after over 30 years
Residents see pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley
Residents share video of pack of coyotes in south Las Vegas Valley