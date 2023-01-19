Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bua Food Group, the team behind the famed restaurant Lotus of Siam, has announced that it will debut two new concepts next month in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Bua will launch its two new restaurants, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18.

According to the company, “Naxos Taverna is a story of exemplary culinary experience, purity of flavors, and gracious hospitality that captures the spirit of its namesake, Naxos. An island in the southeast of Greece in the Aegean Sea, Naxos was announced in ancient times as the isle of Dionysus, the god of wine and celebration.”

The restaurant group says the menu features “elevated contemporary Greek seafood-focused cuisine.”

Bua says that the second restaurant, Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, will feature more than 25 types of fish and several varieties of oysters, along with other seafood specialties, the release said.

The group says that both eateries “will transport guests to the coast of Greece with a light and airy European continental design. The contrast of wood, stone, and earth tones complement each other while adding dimension and texture to the beautiful space.”

The release says Naxos Taverna will be open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday, and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Reservations are available at naxosredrock.com beginning Jan. 19.

