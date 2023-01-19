Researchers believe long-tracked humpback ‘Moon’ likely died following severe spinal injury

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers say a well-known whale they have tracked for 15 years likely did not survive her injuries.

“Moon,” the humpback whale, was last seen on Dec. 10 off Kona.

At the time, she was emaciated and covered in sea lice.

The whale could also no longer swim using her tail due to a severe spinal injury likely caused by a ship strike.

Researchers were amazed that “Moon” completed the 4,000-mile migration from Canada to Hawaii using only her pectoral fins.

Now they’re brokenhearted knowing this was her last journey to Hawaii.

