Researchers believe long-tracked humpback ‘Moon’ likely died following severe spinal injury

“Moon” was last seen on Dec. 10th off of Kona on the Big Island.
By HNN Staff and Stephanie Lum
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:55 PM PST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers say a well-known whale they have tracked for 15 years likely did not survive her injuries.

“Moon,” the humpback whale, was last seen on Dec. 10 off Kona.

At the time, she was emaciated and covered in sea lice.

The whale could also no longer swim using her tail due to a severe spinal injury likely caused by a ship strike.

Researchers were amazed that “Moon” completed the 4,000-mile migration from Canada to Hawaii using only her pectoral fins.

Now they’re brokenhearted knowing this was her last journey to Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vegas Knight Hawks to air select games on Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network.
Knight Hawks to broadcast select games on Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network
Las Vegas is seen at sunset in a 2019 file photo.
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
Las Vegas police looking for suspect wanted in string of casino robberies
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $100K Keno win
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
King Crab Dish at Naxos Taverna
Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants