Nevada DETR reports rise in unemployment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reported jobs lost statewide in December, and a rise in the unemployment rate.

Nevada DETR said the state lost 1,300 jobs in December. The Las Vegas area saw a loss of 1,600 jobs, but the Reno and Carson City areas saw an increase of about 700 jobs.

The state’s unemployment rate in December was 5.2%, a slight increase from 4.9% in November. DETR said the state’s unemployment rate could be one of the highest in the nation.

“Annual job growth remains relatively high at 3.8 percent but is moderating with a slight decline from November’s peak,” DETR Chief Economist David Schmidt said in a release. “The unemployment rate rose above 5 percent, and is likely to remain one of the highest rates in the country when national data is released next week. The labor force participation rate also increased, suggesting that workers continue to re-enter the workforce. "

