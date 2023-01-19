Nevada DETR reports rise in unemployment

Job application
Job application(MGN)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:51 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reported jobs lost statewide in December, and a rise in the unemployment rate.

Nevada DETR said the state lost 1,300 jobs in December. The Las Vegas area saw a loss of 1,600 jobs, but the Reno and Carson City areas saw an increase of about 700 jobs.

The state’s unemployment rate in December was 5.2%, a slight increase from 4.9% in November. DETR said the state’s unemployment rate could be one of the highest in the nation.

“Annual job growth remains relatively high at 3.8 percent but is moderating with a slight decline from November’s peak,” DETR Chief Economist David Schmidt said in a release. “The unemployment rate rose above 5 percent, and is likely to remain one of the highest rates in the country when national data is released next week. The labor force participation rate also increased, suggesting that workers continue to re-enter the workforce. "

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Legal pot purchases in Vermont are just three months away and the state is busy handing out...
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues health notice after some products treated with unapproved pesticide
Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip
Madonna adds second Las Vegas show to tour
Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend
Hauler Parade to be held on Las Vegas Strip ahead of NASCAR Weekend
Michael Ralston, 33.
Las Vegas police arrest suspect in stabbing death of woman