Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issues health notice after some products treated with unapproved pesticide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) said some products recently produced in the Las Vegas area were treated with an unapproved pesticide.

The CCB said Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions, LLC based out of Henderson treated some cannabis with Ethephon.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Ethephon is a plant growth regulator used to promote ripening. The EPA said Ethephon is “moderately acutely toxic” when inhaled, when exposed dermally or when ingested.

The CCB said all usable cannabis products harvested by Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions between July 23, 2021 and Jan. 5, 2023 were impacted, including cannabis flowers, shake/trim and uninfused pre-rolls. All products should have labels on the packaging showing where the product was harvested.

For all infused edibles, infused flower, infused pre-rolls and cannabis concentrates, the CCB has a downloadable product list, available here. Select “Product List for Bulletin 2023-01″ and download the spreadsheet.

