Nevada among top 5 states with most expensive eggs, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s been no secret that eggs have seen some of the largest price increases among items at the grocery store.

According to Instacart, data shows that the price of a dozen eggs has increased 54% year-over-year when they compared December 2022 to December 2021.

In order to complete the study, Instacart says it examined all purchases of one dozen eggs in the month of December 2022 to calculate the average price paid per state.

According to Instacart’s findings, the most expensive place to purchase a dozen eggs is in Hawaii where it will cost you $9.73.

The top five states spending the most on one dozen eggs are as follows:

Hawaii - $9.73 average (According to Instacart, Hawaii’s price is 53% more than runner up Florida)



Florida - $6.36 average



Alabama - $6.12 average



Nevada - $6.07 average

According to Instacart, the Silver State is seeing a 59% year-over-year increase.



California - $6.05 average



According to Instacart, of the platform’s most populated regions, here are the top 10 locations where Instacart customers are spending - on average - the most on one dozen eggs, along with the year-over-year price increase:

Southeast Florida (Miami) - $6.67 average/ +48% increase



San Francisco Bay Area, California - $6.27 average/ +18% increase



Tampa, Florida - $6.23 average/ +60% increase



Orlando, Florida - $6.03 average/ 65% increase



Phoenix, Arizona - $6.03 average/ 71% increase



Orange County, California - $6.01 average/ +31% increase



San Diego, California - $5.87 average/ +30% increase



Charlotte, North Carolina - $5.84 average/ +68% increase



Nashville, Tennessee - $5.63 average/ +60% increase



Portland, Oregon - $4.93 average/ +13% increase



Instacart says it determined the growth rates of the average spend of a dozen eggs by comparing the average spend in Dec. 2022 to that of the average spend in Dec. 2021 per state.

