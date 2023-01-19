Man sentenced to 475 years for child rape convictions
Brian Gadbois was convicted of dozens of counts of rape, sexual battery and assault involving children.
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wilson County man was sentenced on Wednesday by a judge to more than four lifetimes in prison for multiple egregious acts toward children.
Judge Brody Kane sentenced Brian Gadbois to 475 years in prison on Wednesday. Gadbois was convicted by a Wilson County jury in July 2022 for ten counts of child rape, seven counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of indecent exposure.
Judge Kane applied a 40-year sentence for each count of rape, and 30 years for each count of sexual battery. The aggravated assault convictions fetched 15 years each.
Gadbois has been in custody since he was arrested in May 2020 and will serve out his sentence under the Department of Corrections.
