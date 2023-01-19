Man sentenced to 475 years for child rape convictions

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wilson County man was sentenced on Wednesday by a judge to more than four lifetimes in prison for multiple egregious acts toward children.

Judge Brody Kane sentenced Brian Gadbois to 475 years in prison on Wednesday. Gadbois was convicted by a Wilson County jury in July 2022 for ten counts of child rape, seven counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of indecent exposure.

Judge Kane applied a 40-year sentence for each count of rape, and 30 years for each count of sexual battery. The aggravated assault convictions fetched 15 years each.

“This proof in this case was disturbing,” said Jason Lawson, District Attorney. “It is difficult for me to understand how someone can subject a child to the treatment that this defendant did. Although it is a large sentence, it is based upon the proof and is appropriate given the facts of the case.”

Gadbois has been in custody since he was arrested in May 2020 and will serve out his sentence under the Department of Corrections.

“The most important part of this sentence is that we were able to achieve justice for the three young victims. That is always our motivation. It was inspiring to me as I watched the amount of skill and man-hours put into this case by the investigators and the prosecutors. They weren’t going to let this man get away with the acts that he committed. Because of their hard work, these victims will know that we did everything we possibly could to exact an appropriate punishment for what they endured.”

