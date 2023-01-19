Madonna adds second Las Vegas show to tour

Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip
Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip(Live Nation/Madonna)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Madonna added 13 shows to her 2023 tour Thursday, including a second show in Las Vegas.

Madonna will do a second show on Oct. 8 at T-Mobile Arena. Her first show in Las Vegas is set for Oct. 7 at the same arena.

The Celebration Tour kicks off July 15 in Vancouver, B.C. Show tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. PT at axs.com.

