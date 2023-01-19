Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

By Caitlin Lilly
Jan. 19, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week.

The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com.

The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get longer after Jan. 26.

According to the data, Las Vegas isn’t expected to see another sunset before 5 p.m. again until Nov. 5, when the sunset is anticipated to take place at 4:40 p.m. From there, the website shows that sunset will take place a little earlier each day moving forward.

When the “longest day of the year” occurs on June 21, Las Vegas will see sunset take place at 8:01 p.m., according to the website.

