Las Vegas police looking for suspect wanted in string of casino robberies
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man they say robbed multiple casinos in the Las Vegas Valley.
Surveillance video from police shows the man they are looking for.
He’s described as a black male about 6 foot 1 inch to 6 foot 3 inches and between 25 to 35 years old. He was seen wearing a black mask, hoodie and black gloves.
He is wanted by police in a string of casino robberies beginning in Nov. 2022.
Police say he drives a dark grey Chevy Cruze with a Nevada license plate number 039V61. The suspect has also been seen in a silver Mazda 6 with a license plate number 902M64. Both vehicles are reported stolen.
If you have any information you’re urged to contact LVMPD. You can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.