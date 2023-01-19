Las Vegas police looking for suspect wanted in string of casino robberies

Las Vegas police looking for suspect wanted in string of casino robberies
Las Vegas police looking for suspect wanted in string of casino robberies(LVMPD)
By James Barrickman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man they say robbed multiple casinos in the Las Vegas Valley.

Surveillance video from police shows the man they are looking for.

He’s described as a black male about 6 foot 1 inch to 6 foot 3 inches and between 25 to 35 years old. He was seen wearing a black mask, hoodie and black gloves.

He is wanted by police in a string of casino robberies beginning in Nov. 2022.

Police say he drives a dark grey Chevy Cruze with a Nevada license plate number 039V61. The suspect has also been seen in a silver Mazda 6 with a license plate number 902M64. Both vehicles are reported stolen.

Las Vegas police looking for suspect wanted in string of casino robberies
Las Vegas police looking for suspect wanted in string of casino robberies(LVMPD)
Las Vegas police looking for suspect wanted in string of casino robberies
Las Vegas police looking for suspect wanted in string of casino robberies(LVMPD)

If you have any information you’re urged to contact LVMPD. You can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas collage ramping up efforts as Nevada is short 7,500 nurses
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
FOX5 News 5pm-530pm Newscast
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
gavel
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
Generic music records are seen in this MGN file photo.
Las Vegas record store closing one its locations after over 30 years