Las Vegas police arrest suspect in stabbing death of woman

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman.

Michael Ralston, 33, was arrested by LVMPD on Jan. 18 and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Ralston was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a woman on Dec. 28, 2022.

According to police, officers responded to the 7400 block of W. Charleston Boulevard after a family member performed a welfare check for Felicia Ann Smith, 41, from Las Vegas. Police said Smith was suffering from multiple stab wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Smith was dropped off at her apartment by a family member the night before. The next day, family was unable to contact the woman, so they conducted a welfare check and found her dead.

Additional details surrounding Ralston’s arrest weren’t immediately available.

Court records show Ralston was not granted bail in a Wednesday hearing.

